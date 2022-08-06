Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Cap of $52,723.74 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $52,723.74 and approximately $38.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00622709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015580 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Coin Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token
