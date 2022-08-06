Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Cap of $52,723.74 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $52,723.74 and approximately $38.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

