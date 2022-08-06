Maecenas (ART) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00

Maecenas (ART) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $43,075.62 and $50.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

