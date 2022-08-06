Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 364,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 39.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 23.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

