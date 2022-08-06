Mask Network Price Hits $1.86 (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $40.41 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067750 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Mask Network Coin Trading

