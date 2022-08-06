Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $82.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Match Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

