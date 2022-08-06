McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $54,314,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $88.33 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

