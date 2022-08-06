McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$214.37 million and a PE ratio of -25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.