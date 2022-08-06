McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $331.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.85.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $346.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.13. McKesson has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.