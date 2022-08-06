Mdex Price Tops $0.0974 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 910,443,395 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

