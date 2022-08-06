Medicalchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,034.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $728,013.82 and $18,034.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Medicalchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

