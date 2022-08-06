MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 5,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 173,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 535,109 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 284.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 297,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 347,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

