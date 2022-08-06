Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,767 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

