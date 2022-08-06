Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $86.82 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $86,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Shares of META stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

