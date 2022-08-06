Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 6,598 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 3.02% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

