Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.83 and traded as low as C$6.20. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 2,924 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$81.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.41.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.