MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 7,770 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.49% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 114,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.