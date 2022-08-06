MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 17,390 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,127. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

