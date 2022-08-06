MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 42,020 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Gentex were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentex Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Gentex stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 922,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

