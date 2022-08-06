MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 5,340 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.