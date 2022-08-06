Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $167.11 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

