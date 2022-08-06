Mettalex Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $232,028.39 and approximately $166,172.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00624794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
Mettalex Coin Trading
