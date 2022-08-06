MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Earnings Results

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MGPI traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 181,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

