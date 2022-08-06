Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

MIDD stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $146.73. 375,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Middleby by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $975,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

