Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $576.83

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 576.83 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 532 ($6.52). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.62), with a volume of 28,274 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.56) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Midwich Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 576.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.12. The firm has a market cap of £479.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3,857.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Articles

