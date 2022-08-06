MileVerse (MVC) Hits One Day Volume of $683,435.00

MileVerse (MVC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. MileVerse has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $683,435.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.