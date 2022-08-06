Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,175 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $39,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.03. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

