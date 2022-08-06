Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,023 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $477.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

