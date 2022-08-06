Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $33,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.