Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $116,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 380,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 101,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

