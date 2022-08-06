Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,944 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $33,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

ADM stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

