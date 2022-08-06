Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.57 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $41,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after buying an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $15.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

