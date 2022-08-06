Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.