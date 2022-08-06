Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 56,250 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

