Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $48,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $519.97 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

