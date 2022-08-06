Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issues Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $186.84. 5,426,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
