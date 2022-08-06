Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issues Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $186.84. 5,426,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,029 shares of company stock worth $91,997,025. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

