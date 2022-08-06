MonaCoin Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $36.22 million and $66,962.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.40 or 0.07378475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00164203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00264843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00701169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00612265 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005744 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

