Mondi plc Announces Dividend of €0.22 (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.22 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mondi Stock Down 3.2 %

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,479.50 ($18.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,486.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,561.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,138.08. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,068 ($25.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.78) to GBX 1,868 ($22.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,003.60 ($24.55).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

