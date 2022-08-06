MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

