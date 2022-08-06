MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,838,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,965,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
CTRA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
