MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,078,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.57 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

