Monetha Price Up 1% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $380,215.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067798 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.