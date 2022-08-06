Monetta Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $8,989,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.66. 6,863,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,074,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

