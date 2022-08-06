Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,266. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

