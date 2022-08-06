Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

About Penn National Gaming

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.