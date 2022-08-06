Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

