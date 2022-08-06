Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

