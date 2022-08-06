Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $204.80

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.80 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.38). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 194.25 ($2.38), with a volume of 81,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71. The firm has a market cap of £174.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,018.42.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

