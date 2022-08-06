MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MP Materials Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE:MP traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 3,374,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.93.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 34.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 187.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

