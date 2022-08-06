M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

