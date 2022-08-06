M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIS opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.